Pretty N Pink officially opens new charity hub in Portadown
Already many volunteers from the Pretty N Pink group, founded by Noleen Adair, have supported scores of local men and women since the charity was founded in 2006.
Being NI’s only registered Breast Cancer Charity, it is the go-to charity for many local people who have received the life-changing diagnosis of breast cancer, helping them navigate the treatment and support the families, many with financial support from the Pretty ‘n’ Pink Support Fund.
This is the first time they have expanded and officially opened their new Pretty N Pink Information and Support Hub in Portadown’s Church Street.
A spokesperson said: “We have received amazing support from volunteers and members of the local community, political representatives and local businesses.”
Portadown man Ian Cranston and his wife Elizabeth have both been supported by the charity. Elizabeth had spotted that her husband had an inverted nipple and raised concerns about it as she was aware this was one of several symptoms of breast cancer.
Ian readily admitted he was sceptical but, five years ago, he was diagnosed with breast cancer. It has been a tough number of years for the couple as Ian went through treatment, but they are both delighted that, this summer Ian was given the all clear.
Ian, a former worker in Metal Box, said: “Getting the diagnosis was quite a shock. This charity offered us a lot of help through talking and counselling.”
Elizabeth and Ian are full of praise for the support they received from Pretty N Pink. They were so impressed that instead of asking for presents to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, they asked for donations to the Pretty N Pink charity. And are thrilled the group has set up home in Portadown.
Pretty 'n Pink Aims to:
Provide financial support, and other support services to patients with breast cancer and/or their families in Northern Ireland in need by reason of ill-health.Help advance education of breast cancer awareness and breast care awareness among people in Northern Ireland.Any other charitable purpose that may help improve the lives of breast cancer patients and/or their families.
