Already many volunteers from the Pretty N Pink group, founded by Noleen Adair, have supported scores of local men and women since the charity was founded in 2006.

Being NI’s only registered Breast Cancer Charity, it is the go-to charity for many local people who have received the life-changing diagnosis of breast cancer, helping them navigate the treatment and support the families, many with financial support from the Pretty ‘n’ Pink Support Fund.

This is the first time they have expanded and officially opened their new Pretty N Pink Information and Support Hub in Portadown’s Church Street.

A spokesperson said: “We have received amazing support from volunteers and members of the local community, political representatives and local businesses.”

Portadown man Ian Cranston and his wife Elizabeth have both been supported by the charity. Elizabeth had spotted that her husband had an inverted nipple and raised concerns about it as she was aware this was one of several symptoms of breast cancer.

Ian readily admitted he was sceptical but, five years ago, he was diagnosed with breast cancer. It has been a tough number of years for the couple as Ian went through treatment, but they are both delighted that, this summer Ian was given the all clear.

Ian, a former worker in Metal Box, said: “Getting the diagnosis was quite a shock. This charity offered us a lot of help through talking and counselling.”

Elizabeth and Ian are full of praise for the support they received from Pretty N Pink. They were so impressed that instead of asking for presents to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, they asked for donations to the Pretty N Pink charity. And are thrilled the group has set up home in Portadown.

Staff and volunteers at the new Pretty N Pink Breast Cancer Advice, Information and Support Hub in Church Street. Included from left are, Kim Wilson, Karen Hoy and Maurita McDade, volunteers, Chloe Light, Charity Operations Assistant, Leanne Rooney, Charity Operations Manager, Audra Wright, Volunteer Support Officer, and Bronagh Kennedy, Charity Shop Manager. PT40-200.

Provide financial support, and other support services to patients with breast cancer and/or their families in Northern Ireland in need by reason of ill-health.Help advance education of breast cancer awareness and breast care awareness among people in Northern Ireland.Any other charitable purpose that may help improve the lives of breast cancer patients and/or their families.

Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield cuts the ribbon to officially open the new Pretty N Pink Breast Cancer Advice, Information and Support Hub at 36 Church Street. Also included are charity staff and volunteers from left, Bronagh Kennedy, Charity Shop Manager, Karen Hoy, Volunteer, Kim Wilson, Volunteer, Audra Wright, Volunteer Support Officer, Leanne Rooney, Charity Operations Manager and Chloe Light, Charity Operations Assistant. PT40-202.

Pictured at the official opening of the Pretty N Pink Breast Cancer Advice, Information and Support Hub in Church Street last week are from left, Diane Dodds, MLA, Councillor Julie Flaherty, Carla Lockhart, MP, Karen Hoy, local volunteer, Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield, Leanne Rooney, Charity Operations Manager, Councillor Margaret Tinsley, and Councillor Eamon McNeill. PT40-201.

