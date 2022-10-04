Mr Gilmore, from Carrick Road, was critically injured following a collision with a car on the A5 road close to Beragh on September 17.

The father of one was taken to hospital following the crash. The scene had been attended by the emergency services including the Air Ambulance.

Mr Gilmore’s family shared that he died on Sunday at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

In a death notice, the family said: “We regret to inform you the death of David Gilmore has taken place on 2nd October 2022, peacefully in Royal Victoria Hospital surrounded by his family (following a motorcycle accident.) Late of Carrick Road, Portadown.”

He is the beloved husband of Suzanne, father of Derek, father-in-law of Ellen, brother of Robert (RIP), William (RIP), Jean, Alan, Margaret and Colin. A much-loved husband, father, father-in-law, Grandad, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend.

In tribute to Mr Gilmore, one man said; “Deepest condolences to your family. So many happy memories and laughs we have had over the years.”

Another said: “So sorry to hear this sad news, he was a gentleman RIP.”

A third said: “What a gentleman he was. He did many good turns for people. Rest easy mate.”

And another said: “Such a gentleman. My favourite all time taxi driver. RIP David.”