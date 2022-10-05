Emergency repairs only are being carried out in the Craigavon, Coleraine and North and West Belfast areas with outside contractors being used.

Unite the union confirmed it had lodged notification that the four week strike action will take place. The workers are asking for a pay improvement above the 1.75 percent increase for 2021-22 recommended by the National Joint Council for local authorities employers.

-

-

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Unite said: “Workers are seeking a two pay point uplift and a cost of living payment but as yet the union understands management have not sought any additional funding from the Department to settle the dispute.

"Strike action is resulting a backlog of improvement work to public housing units. This is impacting social housing tenants who are left without measures to improve energy efficiency or for conversion to better suit those with disabilities.”

NIHE workers who are on strike pictured outside the NIHE office in Craigavon, Co Armagh. The workers are striking as they have rejected a 'galling' 1.75% pay offer.

General Secretary of Unite, Sharon Graham, said: “This galling 1.75% offer means they are left with no alternative but to extend their strike action. The absence of any movement to address our members’ pay claim is a truly shocking failure. Unite is full square behind these workers.”

Unite Regional Organiser Michael Keenan challenged the NIHE Chief Executive on her failure to engage directly with the union and called on the Communities Minister to intervene.

“The Housing Executive has colossal reserves – easily more than enough to afford this increase to its workers.”

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said; “Unite is engaged in industrial action relating to last year’s pay award, which has already been paid to all staff. Housing Executive pay is not set by the Board or Executive Team, but is subject to national collective bargaining arrangements.

“A national pay offer for this year was made on 25 July which includes an additional £1,925 for all employees. This would, for illustrative purposes, amount to an increase of 10.5% for the lowest paid employees. We await the outcome of the national consultations and we will implement any agreement as quickly as possible.

“In addition to the national pay negotiations, a local claim was submitted by NIPSA and Unite in June and these discussions are on-going. As well as the regular meetings between management and trade unions, a joint reward and recognition sub group was established in order to discuss the local claim. These discussions are also ongoing.

“During this period, we will carry out emergency only repairs within these areas. We stay in constant contact with tenants, to inform them directly about postponements of scheduled repair works. Tenants can continue to report repairs as normal.