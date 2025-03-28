Quiet hour pilot to promote inclusivity at Ulster University Coleraine Sports Centre
The new Sensory Inclusive Quiet Hour initiative, which began on March 11 and will run until April 15, is being piloted in the Coleraine campus Sports Centre fitness suite and is designed to create a more welcoming environment for those who may find traditional gym settings overwhelming.
The six-week pilot will offer Quiet Hour sessions scheduled in the Fitness Suite (Coleraine) every Tuesday from 10am to 11am and a targeted session for residential students supported by residential assistants on Thursday evenings from 8pm to 9pm.
The aim is to provide a space that fosters inclusivity for all while continuing to serve the wider community.
This pilot project follows consultations with various Ulster University departments (Sport Services, Student Wellbeing, Employee Wellbeing, Ulster University Students’ Union, Residential Services and UU NeuroNetwork) students and staff, which highlighted the need for a more sensory-friendly space within the Sports Centre.
Connor O’Hagan, UUSU VP Sport and Wellbeing, said: “As VP for Student Sport and Wellbeing, one of my aims is to increase the number of students involved in all aspects of UUSU Sport and I am delighted to have worked with students and staff from several departments in the University to introduce this Quiet Hour initiative to the fitness suite in the Coleraine Sports Centre as a pilot project, for those students who may find the usual gym environment too noisy or busy to enjoy.”
David Duly, Employee Wellbeing Officer, commented: "The Quiet Hour pilot initiative is hoping to make a real difference by creating a calm, peaceful atmosphere where people can focus on their fitness without distractions and sensory overload from noise and crowds.
"It’s great to see Sport Services prioritising staff wellbeing and inclusivity by offering a more welcoming environment for those who need a quieter space."
The Sports Centre will remain open as usual during these times, with only the fitness suite environment adjusted to be more sensory-friendly. No pre-booking or taster sessions are required - simply speak to a staff member to access the gym.
The pilot will be assessed after six weeks to evaluate its success and the impact of the changes, ensuring that the fitness centre remains a more inclusive space for all.
