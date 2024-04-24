Regional endoscopy unit at Lagan Valley Hospital receives prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This recognition celebrates the team's exceptional dedication to providing outstanding care and optimising elective services within the hospital.

The Regional Endoscopy Unit at Lagan Valley Hospital was established to reduce waiting times for endoscopy services across Northern Ireland. Initially focusing on routine long-waiting endoscopy patients, the service quickly adapted to meet the increasing demand for suspect 'red-flag' cancer endoscopy procedures. This flexibility and dedication to patient care have been instrumental in the success of the Regional Endoscopy Service.

At the forefront of this success is Endoscopy Lead Nurse, Claire Gressani, whose leadership has been instrumental in the outstanding achievements of the Regional Endoscopy Service at Lagan Valley Hospital.

Front left: Claire Gressani and back right: Chris Allam with the Endoscopy and Booking Teams. Pic credit: SEHSCT

The Director of Surgery, Elective, Maternity and Paediatrics, Maggie Parks said: "The Department of Health's High Performance Elective Award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our Endoscopy and Booking Teams.

"This recognises their tireless efforts in improving patient outcomes and contributing to the overall success of the hospital.

"Staff in the Regional Endoscopy Unit and the Booking Teams continue to develop strong relationships with patients."

Assistant Director of Elective Care and Radiology Services, Chris Allam, added: "The Regional Endoscopy Unit at Lagan Valley Hospital provides a crucial service in providing diagnostic procedures for red-flag and routine patients regionally.