Reopened playroom will make it all better at Ulster Hospital’s paediatric unit

A chance for children and young people to take time away from the hospital bed and immerse themselves in play and therapeutic activities is now available at the recently reopened playroom within Craig Ward in the Ulster Hospital.

The playroom had been closed since the Covid-19 pandemic and the reopening offers a chance to play, read and draw during a child’s stay on the Ward.

Leanne Curran, mum to six-year-old Antsey described how her son enjoyed all what the Playroom had to offer.

“Antsey wasn’t really in great form after coming out of theatre following his arm operation but once he was told there were toys in the playroom and once he came in he loved it,” said Leanne.

Leanne Curran and son Antsey take some time out in the newly reopened playroom. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“The room has been of great benefit and it has perked up Antsey’s mood again. I think it’s important to have a playroom on the ward, it will be for all children as there are loads of different toys and activities here for every age.

“Antsey has been playing at being a Doctor with me as his patient,” laughed Leanne. “He has been loving playing with the Lego and coming to the playroom has given us some time away from the recovery bay while we are on the Ward.”

Ulster Hospital Healthcare Play Specialist Sharon Pauley described the playroom as a, “safe haven”.

She continued: “We are delighted to reopen our playroom on the Craig Ward as it had been closed since the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We had really missed having that communal space for the children and young people to come to.

"The playroom is a space to play and is free from medical equipment and intervention.

"The children and young people can come and relax with their parents and play can help to reduce their anxiety.

"Playing, reading and drawing are all very much part of a child’s normal day and we want that for them while they are with us during a short or long term stay.

“The playroom offers a change of scenery from the patient’s bed.

"Quite often we find that when children and young people are in hospital they really benefit from having that play, recreation area.

"The children are so excited to see the playroom and it’s really good to have it opened again.”