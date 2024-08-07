"Some people say the Cardiac Centre has kept me alive!" These are the words of Cardiac Patient, Drew Moore who has nothing but praise for the Cardiac Centre in the Ulster Hospital.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are two Cardiac Centres in the South Eastern Trust area, one at the Ulster Hospital and the other at Lagan Valley Hospital. They treat over 3000 cardiac patients each year. These hubs are vital in delivering timely care to the sickest patients.

Patients attending the Centres are evaluated by experienced teams where all initial investigations are carried out on the same day. The patients where possible will receive a diagnosis and start treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea is to make the Centres, a one-stop shop for the evaluation of a wide range of Cardiology conditions. Symptoms evaluated include chest pain, breathlessness, palpitations and new murmurs.Patient, Drew Moore who has been using the Cardiac Centre said: "It is a tremendous facility, I have found the Centre to be so good.

Lagan Valley Hospital Cardiac Centre Team. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“If I have a problem, I can pick up the phone and speak directly to one of the Doctors.

"The staff are so friendly and spend time explaining issues. They listen to me and they take into consideration what I am saying, I wouldn't be the best patient, so this really puts me at ease."

Highlighting the benefits of the Centres, Consultant Cardiologist, Dr Bernardas Valecka added: "The Centres close relationship with the Emergency Department and GPs reduces hospital admissions and allows them to treat patients that require more intensive care in a non-ward setting."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardiology Registrar, Dr Mark McKane stated: "Our Cardiac Centres at the Ulster and Lagan Valley Hospitals are crucial in providing the best possible care for our cardiac patients.

Cardiac Patient, Drew Moore with Cardiology Registrar, Dr Mark McKane. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"By offering specialised pathways, we can ensure that our patients receive effective treatment, improving their overall health outcomes. Patients will be in the centres longer than they would normally be for a 15-minute outpatient consultation.

"This gives them time to consider what is being said and the opportunity for staff to go over any issues with them and provide support for any concerns that they may have about their treatment."

Sister Andrea Moore explained: "Everyone works together as one team, we have doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and radiographers all providing the best care for our cardiac patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the Cardiac Centres, we aim to see and treat patients as early as possible to prevent hospital admission. Where patients are diagnosed with a specific cardiac condition, such as angina, heart failure, atrial fibrillation or aortic stenosis they receive appropriate advice and start their medication straight away, leading to better treatment experience."

Ulster Hospital Cardiac Centre Team, Pic credit: SEHSCT

Consultant Cardiologist, Dr Patrick Donnelly added: "At a time when waiting lists are too long and our Emergency Departments are too busy, it is important that we have a release mechanism within our system that allows our sickest patients to be seen sooner.

"The Cardiac Centres serve this purpose and allows patients with a new and significant diagnosis to be seen and treated earlier."

The dedication of skilled healthcare professionals and the advanced facilities at these Centres have made them valuable resources for the community. The South Eastern Trust remains committed to maintaining and enhancing these services to meet the evolving needs of patients.