A Lisburn mum has spoken out about the ‘invaluable’ support she received from the South Eastern Health Trust when she began breastfeeding her baby.

Mums who are on their individual breastfeeding journey can be assured that support is available from South Eastern Trust staff whether in a Maternity, Neo Natal or community setting with additional support available through the Breastfeeding Friends (BFF) Peer Support Service and Breastfeeding Support Groups.

Lisburn’s Megan Watters has credited the Trust’s Community Infant Feeding Service and Health Visiting Team for the support she received when she came to breastfeed her daughter Cora.

Megan explained: “Cora was born with a tongue-tie so I availed of quite a few services within the Infant Feeding Programme.

"The Trust’s Community Infant Feeding Coordinator, Kelly Leonard came out and undertook a feeding assessment with us and we got Cora’s tongue clipped.

"I was a regular attendee of the Breast Feeding Support Group which is great, as it lets you know you are not alone in those early days.

“Finding out what is available to you is really important as with my first child I didn’t attend any groups and wasn’t really aware of the services offered.

"With Cora I was a lot more determined and really informed myself and felt supported throughout the whole journey.”

Kelly Leonard, Community Infant Feeding Coordinator explained her role with the provision of the community specialist infant feeding support service alongside the community breast pump loan service.

Kelly added: “These services aim to provide support at home to families and their babies on their feeding journeys.

"This can be for a variety of different reasons and ensures that early support is put in place as we know how overwhelming it can be with a new baby.

"The earlier weeks can present with more challenges, so having that support available to you within the community setting and within your home can really make such a difference to families.”

Kelly continued: “Our Breastfeeding Support Groups are scattered throughout the Trust at different venues. Peer to peer support is so valuable, as you sit with other mums who are on their feeding journey.

"The biggest feedback for me is getting that update from the family Health Visitor that the issue the mum was experiencing has resolved over time and that they are continuing on their breastfeeding journey.

“Referrals into the service can be made from when your baby is 14 days of age and will generally come in from our Health Visiting service or other health care professionals who are involved in the mums care.”

Ulster Hospital’s Maternity Neonatal Infant Feeding Lead Cathy Flinn explained how her role is to educate and support staff and families through the Neo-Natal journey and through, “all aspects of feeding.”

Cathy explained how this can include, “expressing breast milk for your preterm baby, breastfeeding, bottle feeding or transition from tube to oral feeding.”

Cathy added: “I also provide a discharge follow up service for all mothers of infants who have been discharged home and who are receiving breast milk upon discharge.

"This has proven a vital service for parents and has certainly eased the transition from Neo-Natal to home and definitely lengthened the breast feeding journey for our Neo-Natal graduates.”