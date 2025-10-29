Revolutionary heart monitoring system transforms Lisburn patient’s life

A revolutionary heart monitoring system, Feebris, is having a life-changing impact on Lisburn man Frank Doherty, who says it has given both him and his family peace of mind and a renewed sense of control over his health.

The Feebris virtual care technology system, was introduced in October 2024 and has already been rolled out to more than 50 cardiac patients who attend Lagan Valley Hospital.

The system enables patients with heart failure to monitor, track and record their own blood pressure, oxygen levels and weight using a bespoke kit containing a mobile phone, blood pressure cuff, oxygen saturation probe and digital scales.

This innovative service allows patients to manage their condition from the comfort of their own home while remaining closely supported by a dedicated team in Lagan Valley Hospital. Data collected through Feebris is reviewed remotely, with Nurses monitoring results and contacting patients promptly if any concerns arise.

Frank, who has lived with heart problems for a decade, described how the system has transformed his care.

He said: “Ten years ago, I was having difficulty sleeping at night. I would wake up breathless and unable to catch my breath.

"My GP referred me to Lagan Valley Hospital and they put me on medication, but my heart did not improve. I then had to go to the Royal Victoria Hospital for surgery.”

After surgery, Frank continued his care at Lagan Valley Hospital under the supervision of Dr Kerr, Dr Campbell and the Cardiac Nursing Team. Frank added: “The team told me about a new system that would mean fewer face-to-face visits. One of the Nurses introduced me to the Feebris Heart Failure at Home Service.

"I did not realise I now had a team of professionals checking my results twice a week and ringing me within 24 hours if they were concerned about anything.”

Lagan Valley Cardiology Specialist Doctor Andrew Kerr explained: “We wanted to provide patients with the technology and equipment that allows them to monitor their condition at home and to make changes to the management of that condition should the data indicate.”

Andrew described how the Feebris service has allowed the patient to take “ownership” of their condition.

“By using Feebris it has empowered the patient in that they are much more in control,” he continued. “At the Cardiac Unit we are reassured that we know that the patient is receiving the right treatment, which can be changed as required through the data we receive.”

Frank said the technology has made a huge difference to his daily life and to his family.

“Being in control and having my readings at hand has meant so much to my family, especially my wife Noreen,” he added.

"She is reassured knowing that the Nurses will call if any of the readings need adjusting. It has given my family a great sense of security.

“I have been treated with dignity, respect, courtesy, sometimes with humour, but always with sympathy and understanding by the most professional people. I cannot say enough about the Health Service. I could not have been treated better if I had been the King!”