Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
51 minutes ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
52 minutes ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
4 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
6 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
7 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

RNID sessions are a vital lifeline for hearing aid users in Lisburn

The next free RNID support session in 2023 for NHS hearing aid users, will take place at Trinity Methodist and Community Centre, off Knockmore Road Lisburn on Wednesday March 22 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:28 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:28 GMT

RNID is looking forward to being able to support local people with hearing aid issues, supplying batteries, changing tubing on hearing aid moulds, open fit and RIC hearing aids.

Sessions will continue in 2023 on the fourth Wednesday of every month on - Wednesday April 26, May 24, and June 28.

Hearing aids can also be brought in for maintenance by friends or family members and no appointment is needed.

Most Popular
Support for hearing aid users at RNID sessions in Lisburn
Support for hearing aid users at RNID sessions in Lisburn
Support for hearing aid users at RNID sessions in Lisburn
Read More
South Eastern Health Trust Director bids a fond farewell following a fulfilling ...

The charity RNID supports the 12 million people in the UK who are deaf, have hearing loss or tinnitus. The charity works with communities and partners across health, employment, research, government and more to change life for the better.

For more information contact [email protected], call/text 07342 994453 or visit www.rnid.org.uk.

NHS