South Eastern Health Trust Director bids a fond farewell following a fulfilling career

The Director of Adult Services and Prison Healthcare, Margaret O’Kane has retired from the South Eastern HSC Trust following an outstanding career.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:16 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:16 GMT

Margaret always tirelessly advocated for patients and service users with Mental Health & Learning Disabilities and those living in Prison.

In her previous role as Senior Manager within the Lisburn sector of the South Eastern Trust, Margaret was a Board Member of Stepping Stones NI, a vocational training organisation and social enterprise for adults with learning disabilities.

She spearheaded the development of Carer advocacy for families of those with a learning disability and initiated a programme of Trust/Carer partnership training, which has been integral to understanding the needs of families to help support them along their disability journey.

Margaret with her husband Lorcan, daughter Sarah and son Matthew
Margaret with her husband Lorcan, daughter Sarah and son Matthew
Margaret with her husband Lorcan, daughter Sarah and son Matthew

At the heart of Margaret’s passion has been her personal commitment and drive to work alongside others, leading teams to demonstrate true and meaningful community integration and better help for individuals with their discharge plans. Her personal values and attributes have been central to all of her work.

Reflecting on Margaret’s career, Chief Executive, Roisin Coulter said: “Margaret has been an inspiration. Her compassion, wisdom, leadership and devotion to helping others with be a lasting legacy in the Trust.”

Rachael Gibbs, who has been appointed to the role of Director of Adult Services & Prison Healthcare added: “I would like to wish Margaret a wonderful retirement.

Margaret with Roisin Coulter, Chief Executive
Margaret with Roisin Coulter, Chief Executive
Margaret with Roisin Coulter, Chief Executive

"She has been an incredible mentor to so many people within the Trust and has advocated for people on the margins throughout her illustrious career.

"Margaret is held in high regard and the number of wonderful farewell messages which have been flooding in bears testimony to this.”