Saintfield livestock auction raises almost £30,000 for cancer charity

Following the success of last year’s event, Raffrey Farmer Dee Heron, an Action Cancer Skin Cancer Ambassador and a volunteer with the Moneyreagh & District Action Cancer Fundraising Group, held another ewe breeding lamb auction at the Saintfield Livestock Mart.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening proved to be another runaway success raising an amazing £29,600 so far for Action Cancer, which will help fund its cancer support services including its skin cancer detection service.

Dee said: “We are absolutely thrilled and over the moon to have raised such an incredible amount for Action Cancer and its life-saving services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the moment the total stands at £29,600 but we have a number of additional donations coming and we are confident that the total will exceed £30,000.

Harry Heron, Raffrey farmer Dee Heron and Geoffrey Murphy (Saintfield Mart) together raised £29,600 for Action Cancer. Pic credit: Action Cancer

“The generosity and spirit of the farming community has been simply outstanding. We’ve been blown away by the support, from the incredible donations to the enthusiastic bidding on the day.

"Huge thanks go to the auctioneer and to Geoffrey Murphy, alongside the brilliant team at Saintfield Livestock Mart, and every single person who played a part in making this such a success.”

Dee knows first-hand how important Action Cancer’s skin cancer detection service is. Having spent most of his life working outdoors, he is sharing his experience to help raise awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A long-standing volunteer with Action Cancer for 30 years, Dee organised the auction alongside his wife Valerie, son Gavin, grandson Harry (aged 13), and brother-in-law William Strain.

Dee added: “I am delighted that the money raised will go towards Action Cancer’s skin cancer detection service. I know first-hand how important a service like this is to the farming community.

"I have worked outdoors all my life and when I was a young lad, making hay at 10 years old, it was shirts off running around the field thinking it was great. We didn’t have any sun cream on; there was no protection.

“I was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2008 after a mole on my spine looked suspicious. Thankfully, it was caught early and I’m now cancer free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" I would encourage anyone who works outdoors to protect themselves in the sun. Keep covered up and always wear sun cream.

"Earlier this year I attended the skin clinic at Action Cancer House in Belfast with a concern, and a basal cell carcinoma was detected on my face.

"Thankfully, I was able to have it removed, which highlights just how important this service is. If you have any moles, keep a close eye on them and, if there are any noticeable changes, contact Action Cancer.”

Mark Irwin-Watson, Community Fundraising Executive for Action Cancer, added: "The Moneyreagh & District Group has been supporting Action Cancer since 1978, just three years after the charity was founded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the decades, their dedication has helped raise hundreds of thousands of pounds, an incredible achievement.

"We’re deeply grateful to Dee, Valerie and family and everyone involved in this hugely successful fundraising event.

"Action Cancer receives no regular government funding, so this kind of community support is absolutely vital in helping us continue to deliver our cancer prevention, detection and support services.”