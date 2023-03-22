Register
SDLP Council election candidate Catney welcomes progress on period poverty legislation

SDLP Lagan Valley representative Pat Catney, who is running in the upcoming Council elections, has welcomed progress on introducing free period products in public buildings in Northern Ireland.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:46 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 10:46 GMT

Mr Catney, a former Lagan Valley MLA, introduced the legislation during the last Assembly term and sought an update from the Executive Office (TEO) on implementing it.

TEO confirmed that a businesses case was being developed alongside delivery mechanisms, with engagement taking place with government officials in Scotland, which introduced similar legislation in 2018.

Mr Catney said: “Getting this legislation over the line was a momentous achievement and I was delighted to play a part alongside inspirational campaigners, but there was also an acknowledgement that this was the beginning of the hard work necessary to make it a reality.

“I also welcome potential partnerships with councils in rolling out the scheme and am glad that the lack of an Executive has not held up progress on this vital legislation.

“While working on this Bill I heard many heartbreaking stories about the impact period poverty has on the lives of women across Northern Ireland.

"Far too often women and girls have been forced to miss work, school and other important parts of their lives due to being unable to afford these products and the impact that has on them cannot be overestimated.

"As a father and grandfather I was determined to ensure that everyone has access to these necessary health products and I look forward to seeing this rolled out at the first opportunity.”

