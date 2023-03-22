SDLP Council election candidate Catney welcomes progress on period poverty legislation

SDLP Lagan Valley representative Pat Catney, who is running in the upcoming Council elections, has welcomed progress on introducing free period products in public buildings in Northern Ireland.

Mr Catney, a former Lagan Valley MLA, introduced the legislation during the last Assembly term and sought an update from the Executive Office (TEO) on implementing it.

TEO confirmed that a businesses case was being developed alongside delivery mechanisms, with engagement taking place with government officials in Scotland, which introduced similar legislation in 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Catney said: “Getting this legislation over the line was a momentous achievement and I was delighted to play a part alongside inspirational campaigners, but there was also an acknowledgement that this was the beginning of the hard work necessary to make it a reality.

Former Lagan Valley MLA and SDLP council election candidate Pat Catney welcomes progress on period poverty legislation

“I also welcome potential partnerships with councils in rolling out the scheme and am glad that the lack of an Executive has not held up progress on this vital legislation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“While working on this Bill I heard many heartbreaking stories about the impact period poverty has on the lives of women across Northern Ireland.

"Far too often women and girls have been forced to miss work, school and other important parts of their lives due to being unable to afford these products and the impact that has on them cannot be overestimated.

Advertisement

Advertisement