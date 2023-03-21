Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report
1 hour ago Street cordons in place as police investigate woman's death in Portadown
3 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
4 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
4 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
5 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head

Young refugee is thriving thanks to the support of social workers from the South Eastern Health Trust

To mark ‘World Social Work Day’, on March 21 the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust has been highlighting the crucial work of Children’s Social Work Services, who have supported 32 unaccompanied young people, some as young as 14 years old, seeking asylum in Northern Ireland within the past year.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:59 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 10:59 GMT

Khaled Al-Hassan, who arrived in Northern Ireland unaccompanied from Syria when he was just 16 years old, has, with the support of a team of social workers, turned his life around and is now studying for a law degree at Ulster University.

Khaled Al-Hassan said: “If my 16 year old self could see where I am now I don’t think he would believe it. Having the support from the 16+ Team, their words and their presence meant a lot to me as without them, none of this would have been possible.

"I owe so much to them for helping me to become the person I am today and I am very proud of where I am now, but more importantly I am very grateful.

Most Popular
Social Worker, Ryan Abernathy and Khaled Al-Hassan
Social Worker, Ryan Abernathy and Khaled Al-Hassan
Social Worker, Ryan Abernathy and Khaled Al-Hassan

“My foster parents have played a massive part encouraging me to study law. They have helped build my confidence and make me believe in myself as well as providing me with such invaluable advice and support.”

Social Worker, Ryan Abernethy, who has been supporting the young unaccompanied asylum seekers explained: “These young people are very inspirational. They arrive here to Northern Ireland, which is completely unknown to them. Watching their resilience and how they push themselves to achieve the best, is very touching to see.”

Read More
Ulster Hospital switchboard legend reflects on almost half a century of crucial ...

Executive Director of Social Services and Children’s Services in the Trust, Lyn Preece added: “On World Social Work Day, we celebrate the profession of Social Work. This year’s theme “Respecting Diversity” highlights the importance of recognising and valuing the differences that exist among us.

“It is our responsibility to respect and honour those differences, to ensure everyone has access to the services they need and to advocate for the elimination of all forms of discrimination.

"These are the values that are woven into the fabric of our profession and I am proud to come together with my Social Work colleagues across the Trust to celebrate and to continue to work towards a more just and equitable world for all.”

Northern IrelandSyria