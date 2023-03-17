Ulster Hospital switchboard legend reflects on almost half a century of crucial connections

Phil McCorry, one of the most recognised voices behind the Ulster Hospital switchboard is hanging up his headset after a remarkable 47 year career.

Phil started out his Health & Social Care journey in Daisy Hill Hospital in 1976 where he met his wife Audrey, before relocating to the Ulster Hospital in 1982 as a Porter.

He progressed to the role of Supervisor in Team 1 within Patient Experience before moving to the Main Reception, becoming the friendly face that greeted patients and families attending the hospital for many years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Keen to continue with his love of engaging and connecting with patients and members of the public, Phil moved across to Switchboard Services where he has worked ever since.

Ulster Hospital switchboard operator Phil McCorry is retiring after almost five decades

Phil’s dedication and commitment has been exemplary, working every weekend since he started out in his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Over the years I have met people from all walks of life,” Phil said. “I have loved working in the Health Service and engaging with not only staff, but patients and members of the local community who got to know me very well behind the headset.

"I would particularly like to thank my colleagues on Switchboard in both the Downe and Ulster Hospital for all their help over the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ulster Hospital switchboard operator Phil McCorry is retiring after almost five decades