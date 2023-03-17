Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
2 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
3 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
4 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
5 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
6 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Ulster Hospital switchboard legend reflects on almost half a century of crucial connections

Phil McCorry, one of the most recognised voices behind the Ulster Hospital switchboard is hanging up his headset after a remarkable 47 year career.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:36 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:36 GMT

Phil started out his Health & Social Care journey in Daisy Hill Hospital in 1976 where he met his wife Audrey, before relocating to the Ulster Hospital in 1982 as a Porter.

He progressed to the role of Supervisor in Team 1 within Patient Experience before moving to the Main Reception, becoming the friendly face that greeted patients and families attending the hospital for many years.

Keen to continue with his love of engaging and connecting with patients and members of the public, Phil moved across to Switchboard Services where he has worked ever since.

Most Popular
Ulster Hospital switchboard operator Phil McCorry is retiring after almost five decades
Ulster Hospital switchboard operator Phil McCorry is retiring after almost five decades
Ulster Hospital switchboard operator Phil McCorry is retiring after almost five decades

Phil’s dedication and commitment has been exemplary, working every weekend since he started out in his career.

“Over the years I have met people from all walks of life,” Phil said. “I have loved working in the Health Service and engaging with not only staff, but patients and members of the local community who got to know me very well behind the headset.

Read More
South Eastern Health Trust Director bids a fond farewell following a fulfilling ...

"I would particularly like to thank my colleagues on Switchboard in both the Downe and Ulster Hospital for all their help over the years.

Ulster Hospital switchboard operator Phil McCorry is retiring after almost five decades
Ulster Hospital switchboard operator Phil McCorry is retiring after almost five decades
Ulster Hospital switchboard operator Phil McCorry is retiring after almost five decades

“I have loved every minute of my career - it really has been an amazing journey. Every day was a good day, a special day. I can look back with cherished memories. I will miss everyone so much and colleagues that I have met over nearly half a century will be friends forever.”

Social care