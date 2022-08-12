Sessions for hearing aid users

The next RNID drop in session for hearing aid users will be at Trinity Methodist and Community Centre, off Knockmore Road, Lisburn on Wednesday August 24 from 1.30pm until 3.30pm.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Friday, 12th August 2022, 11:48 am

Sessions are back to being run face to face and will continue into 2023 on the fourth Wednesday of every month, with future sessions taking place on Wednesday September 28, October 26, and November 23, 2022.

Hearing aids can also be dropped off by friends or family members. The service can provide information, free batteries, and retubing and cleaning of hearing aids.

No appointment is needed. For more information contact Hazel Wilson: email [email protected], call/text 07342 994453 or visit www.rnid.org.uk.

Lisburn