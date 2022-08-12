Sessions for hearing aid users

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sessions are back to being run face to face and will continue into 2023 on the fourth Wednesday of every month, with future sessions taking place on Wednesday September 28, October 26, and November 23, 2022.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearing aids can also be dropped off by friends or family members. The service can provide information, free batteries, and retubing and cleaning of hearing aids.