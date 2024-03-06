‘Significant disruption’ expected across the South Eastern Health Trust area as junior doctors take industrial action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"We are expecting widespread and significant disruption to all our hospital services as a result of the planned industrial action by Junior Doctors on Wednesday March 6, 2024,” said the Trust.

"If you have a pre-booked appointment you should attend unless we contact you to say that it has been cancelled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you require urgent medical help, which cannot wait for one day, please attend the Emergency Department.

Significant disruption expected as junior doctors begin strike action. Pic credit: NIWD

"Please be aware that it may be busier and you will have to wait longer.

"Patients must be seen in order of clinical priority.

"Our staff will be working under enormous pressure so please understand and be kind to them.”

The Trust also revealed that as a result of the industrial action 418 outpatient appointments have been postponed, as well as 65 surgeries. However the Urgent Care Centre at the Lagan Valley Hospital, and Minor Injury Unit at the Ulster Hospital will remain open

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Trust added: “The safety of our patients and service users remains our priority.

"We sincerely regret this disruption and would ask for your patience and co-operation.

“All postponed appointments and procedures will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”