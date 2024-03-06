‘Significant disruption’ expected across the South Eastern Health Trust area as junior doctors take industrial action
and live on Freeview channel 276
"We are expecting widespread and significant disruption to all our hospital services as a result of the planned industrial action by Junior Doctors on Wednesday March 6, 2024,” said the Trust.
"If you have a pre-booked appointment you should attend unless we contact you to say that it has been cancelled.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"If you require urgent medical help, which cannot wait for one day, please attend the Emergency Department.
"Please be aware that it may be busier and you will have to wait longer.
"Patients must be seen in order of clinical priority.
"Our staff will be working under enormous pressure so please understand and be kind to them.”
The Trust also revealed that as a result of the industrial action 418 outpatient appointments have been postponed, as well as 65 surgeries. However the Urgent Care Centre at the Lagan Valley Hospital, and Minor Injury Unit at the Ulster Hospital will remain open
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Trust added: “The safety of our patients and service users remains our priority.
"We sincerely regret this disruption and would ask for your patience and co-operation.
“All postponed appointments and procedures will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”
The 24-hour full walkout from 8am on Wednesday March 6 to 8am on Thursday March 7 will see junior doctors withdraw their labour from hospitals and GP surgeries across Northern Ireland in their fight for a fairer pay deal.