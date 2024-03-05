Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“It is really important to raise awareness around hearing loss, it is an invisible disability,” explained Lagan Valley’s Associate Audiologist Paula McAnulty.

Paula explained how it can often be the case that, “people are afraid of letting others know that they have a hearing loss or they are even going to get their hearing checked. It is important that there is more information out there on hearing loss so that if you experience symptoms of it you go to your GP and get it checked.”

Paula has been a strong advocate for the deaf community from a young age as it was through her uncle, who was deaf, that she learnt basic finger spelling and sign language.

Lagan Valley’s Associate Audiologist Paula McAnulty with patient Caroline Lavery. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“When I was older I started learning my Level One in Sign Language and loved it,” she continued. “That particular learning led me to volunteer within the deaf community and to work for a time with the RNID (Royal National Institute for Deaf People) until I moved to Lagan Valley in 2022.”

Paula believes that “more deaf representation in the media” is helping to change mindsets.

“People are understanding more about deafness but there are still a lot of challenges out there,” she said.

"Patients are slowly becoming more accepting of hearing loss and they are more willing to do something about their hearing loss, whether that means having hearing aids. I have found views about that are changing.”

Audiology patient Caroline Lavery praised the team for their support in her own hearing loss journey.

“For me, it has been a brilliant experience from day one,” she said.

Caroline explained how she has been wearing hearing aids for the past eight years.

“I didn’t realise that anything could be done about my hearing loss,” she said. “I am so amazed how well the hearing aids look and feel and it is great being able to hear. You could not ask for better.