Sister’s ultimate gift gives brother hope after kidney transplant diagnosis

International hockey coach Graeme Francey is sharing his personal journey as part of World Kidney Day to raise awareness following his kidney transplant in the summer of 2021.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in 2007, Graeme’s condition ultimately required a life-saving kidney transplant so his sister, Lynn Shanks, selflessly donated a kidney to give Graeme a new lease on life.

Graeme’s journey began when a routine GP visit detected high blood pressure, an unexpected finding for someone who considered himself extremely fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following blood tests, he was referred to the Ulster Hospital Renal Unit.

Graeme is grateful to his sister, Lynn Shanks, who donated a kidney to save his life. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“Within fifteen minutes of meeting Dr Smyth, I was told I would need a kidney transplant within a year. That was a huge shock,” he recalled.

With medical therapy, Graeme was able to stabilise his kidney function for several years.

As his function declined, the need for a transplant became inevitable. His sister, Lynn, proved to be a perfect match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As soon as I was diagnosed, my family immediately offered to get tested,” he continued. “Lynn being a perfect match was incredible and her willingness to donate was an act of kindness I can never repay.”

Graeme Francey is back to coaching hockey following his transplant operation. Pic credit: SEHSCT

On the day of the transplant, Graeme’s primary concern was for his sister. “I was more worried about Lynn than myself,” he admitted. “I knew she was in good hands, and that was all that mattered to me.”

Now fully recovered, Graeme has returned to his passion for hockey coaching, feeling stronger and more energetic than before.

“For anyone considering organ donation, they should know they are changing someone’s life. I have been very lucky,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To promote kidney health, Specialty Doctor at the Ulster Hospital, Dr Richard McCrory emphasises early detection.

“The focus of World Kidney Day 2025 is ‘Are Your Kidneys Ok?’ Symptoms of CKD may not appear until it has significantly progressed.

"Routine tests, such as urine dipstick or blood monitoring, can identify findings that are the essential first step in diagnosing CKD, preventing complications and improving quality of life.”

Dr McCrory explained that a history of conditions like Hypertension, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease and Obesity increase the risk of developing CKD, but patients may develop CKD without any of these factors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Managing your salt intake, your weight and blood pressure are key to reducing CKD risk and progression,” he continued.

"The SGLT2 inhibitors, drugs originally designed to treat Diabetes, can significantly reduce the risk of CKD progression and the Ulster Hospital Renal Unit has played an active role in this research.”

He also highlighted the importance of smoking cessation, stating, “Smoking can accelerate CKD progression and we strongly encourage patients to quit.”

World Kidney Day reminds individuals to take charge of their kidney health, particularly if they have concurrent health conditions. READ MORE: Emma bravely shares ovarian cancer journey to help others

“Awareness and self- management are essential to reducing complications of kidney disease. People also need incentives at community, government and societal levels to support positive health behaviours” Dr McCrory stressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graeme echoed this sentiment, encouraging those diagnosed with CKD to stay positive and take control of their health

“Focus on what you can control, diet, exercise and following medical advice.

"A transplant diagnosis is life-changing, but looking after your kidney health is vital.”