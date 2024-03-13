Smoking cessation midwife urges pregnant women to stub out cigarettes on no smoking day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emily, who is based at the Ulster Hospital, offers advice and guidance for pregnant women and their partners if they make the crucial decision to stop smoking or if they have recently stopped.

The Maternity Stop Smoking Service, which is funded by the Public Health Agency (PHA), is a 12-week support programme that is a combination of specific coping strategies and nicotine replacement therapy.

When you smoke a cigarette, all the poisonous substances you breathe in get into your bloodstream, and from there, into your baby’s blood too. This means that both of you are at risk.

South Eastern Trust’s Health Improvement Midwife Emily Moss. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Emily said that approximately 11 per cent of pregnant women still smoke in pregnancy.

“We know the health issues associated with smoking during pregnancy such as issues with the placenta, increased risk of miscarriage and increased risk of a baby being stillborn,” she said.

"We know that pregnancy is a teachable moment and the most likely time in a woman’s life that she will ever quit smoking.

"We have had mums who have gone from smoking 20 cigarettes a day to stopping altogether and it is such a boost to their confidence.

"If only one person gives up smoking by taking part in my programme, for me that is huge and I feel that my job is worthwhile.”

For those expectant mums who may be considering stopping smoking, Emily said those that access her service can rest assured that it is a “free, non-judgemental and confidential way of learning to take the steps to quit the habit.”

She added: “We offer a safe space for women to talk about their smoking habit.

"We are a telephone service and if the patient prefers to have a face-to-face consultation we can provide that as well.

"Statistics show that you are four times more likely to stop smoking by accessing our service rather than go it alone.”