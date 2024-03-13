Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portable sets of fibre optic lights, ‘rain’ drums, mobiles for cots and BBC’s CBeebies hero Mr Tumble DVDs were gifted by UNISON Trade Union Chair Gillian Foley.

Hospital Play Specialist Sharon Pauley explained that the equipment and DVDs would be a great addition to their ward and outpatient areas.

“We were delighted to receive the generous donation from Gillian on behalf of UNISON, this was over £1,000 of sensory play equipment for our team to use within the ward,” Sharon said.

UNISON Trade Union Chair Gillian Foley (red shirt), Hospital Play Specialist’s Sharon Pauley and Gillian Sinclair receive the donation of sensory equipment. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"We greatly appreciate the donation as we use a lot of sensory equipment with our children and young people and the items and DVDs will be put to great use.”

UNISON Trade Union Chair Gillian Foley commented: “The Unison UCHT Branch meet in December with suggestions of giving back to a service we all use or have used in the past. One area was our Children’s Ward.

"We wanted to be able to help make the children more relaxed and comfortable in what can be a very anxious time for them and their parents.

"We asked for what would be a wish list, items that all children would benefit from.

"The talking books, sensory items like the night lights, these are portable and great for the children, parents and staff. After all who doesn’t like a little bit of Peppa Pig!