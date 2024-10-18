SOS Causeway Hospital Campaign asks will Trust listen to views given at public events

A hospital campaign group has thanked members of the public who attended Northern Trust’s events on the future of surgery services but has asked ‘will the Trust really listen?’

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust held a series of public engagement sessions in Cookstown, Coleraine and Antrim as part of their consultation on proposals to ‘transform general surgery services at Antrim Area Hospital and Causeway Hospital’.

The SOS Causeway Hospital Campaign said: “It is important people have an opportunity to seek answers. We thank the members of the NHSCT Panel who attended and enabled these opportunities.”

Ms Brolly said: "We the people, do not believe this is the safest and most timely decision for our community. We are positive and believe solution-based answers can be found in cooperation and genuine consultation.

"The question remains to be seen however, at these 'listening events' who exactly is doing the listening?"

The consultation exercise continues until November 29.

