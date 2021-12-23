South Eastern Health Trust adviser scoops top safety award

Valerie Walker (Head of Risk Management & Advisory Services, South Eastern HSC Trust), Enya McNally, Bill McAllister (Managing Director, Safety Advice Centre NI) & Claire Smyth (Interim Director of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs)

The award is designed to celebrate the individual who has made the greatest contribution to health and safety in their workplace in the last year and who goes above and beyond in their role in the pursuit of good health and safety.

Enya took up employment with the Trust in September 2020 during the Covid19 pandemic at a time when there is immense pressure on the system. She adapted to her role in a large organisation very quickly making herself known to stakeholders both within and external to the Trust. Enya has an immense energy and passion for health & safety ensuring she underpins decision making with legislation and current best practice. She is always willing to engage and support staff across the Trust and is keen to proactively introduce new ideas to improve practice.

Valerie Walker, Head of Risk Management Advisory Services, South Eastern HSC Trust said “Enya has launched herself with enthusiasm into the role as Health & Safety Adviser. She has undertaken an improvement initiative to address the reporting under RIDDOR of Covid positive staff incidents in the Trust, working with Occupational Health colleagues, regional Health & Safety Managers and the Health & Safety Executive NI . She has presented this to our Executive Management Team, including our Chief Executive and other Directors and is also sharing with other staff across the Trust.”

“The improvement process introduced for reporting and managing Covid positive RIDDOR cases has led to a more accurate method of ensuring that correct incidents are reported to the Health & Safety Executive and that investigations are more robust with lessons learnt. Managers complete a minimum data set to inform and support incident investigation and through communication with Enya, determine what learning and actions are required to prevent future incidents. “