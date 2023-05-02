South Eastern Health Trust advises people to spring into action and get vaccinated

The South Eastern Trust Vaccination Centres are now offering COVID-19 booster vaccinations to those at higher risk of severe COVID-19.

Young people aged between 5 - 17 years old who are immunosuppressed are being offered the booster at Trust Vaccination Centres.

Those who have not yet received their 1st and 2nd doses may also still receive these as part of their primary course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Trust’s District Nursing Team will administer vaccines to patients who are housebound due to their medical condition.

A booster vaccination clinic will be held at the Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre

Those who are 75 years and over and those who are 18 years old and over who are immunosuppressed will be called by their GP to attend for vaccination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Covid-19 continues to be more serious for older people and those with weakened immune systems. The level of protection does fade over time which is why booster vaccination is required.