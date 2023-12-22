South Eastern Health Trust bids a festive farewell to esteemed maternity consultants

Colleagues and friends gathered to raise a glass to mark the retirement of South Eastern Trust’s husband and wife team Dr Ralph Roberts and Dr Penny Hill.

Dr Roberts has been a familiar face to many since joining the Ulster Hospital as a consultant in 1995.

A consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Hill joined the maternity team in 2004. Both leave behind a legacy of excellence in their field.

Reflecting on his prestigious career journey, Dr Roberts said: “I am sad to be leaving. Whenever I came on board I increased the number of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Consultants from two to three and now there are 20. I’ve seen a lot of change in that time.

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Ralph Roberts and Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Penny Hill. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"I have always been right in the thick of the hospital, it’s a member of my family, that’s how I feel about it.”

Dr Hill spoke of how she will miss the camaraderie amongst the maternity team.

“I will miss the friendships that I’ve made and the great times that I have had.

"I have enjoyed my work and I’m ready to move into a new chapter. It’s so lovely to see so many people here today.”

Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Consultant Caroline Bryson added: “They have been a great husband and wife combination and have contributed significantly to obstetrics and gynaecology not just within the South Eastern Trust but across Northern Ireland and wider afield.