South Eastern Health Trust bids a festive farewell to esteemed maternity consultants

Colleagues and friends gathered to raise a glass to mark the retirement of South Eastern Trust’s husband and wife team Dr Ralph Roberts and Dr Penny Hill.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 14:22 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 14:22 GMT
Dr Roberts has been a familiar face to many since joining the Ulster Hospital as a consultant in 1995.

A consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Hill joined the maternity team in 2004. Both leave behind a legacy of excellence in their field.

Reflecting on his prestigious career journey, Dr Roberts said: “I am sad to be leaving. Whenever I came on board I increased the number of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Consultants from two to three and now there are 20. I’ve seen a lot of change in that time.

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Ralph Roberts and Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Penny Hill. Pic credit: SEHSCTConsultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Ralph Roberts and Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Penny Hill. Pic credit: SEHSCT
"I have always been right in the thick of the hospital, it’s a member of my family, that’s how I feel about it.”

Dr Hill spoke of how she will miss the camaraderie amongst the maternity team.

“I will miss the friendships that I’ve made and the great times that I have had.

"I have enjoyed my work and I’m ready to move into a new chapter. It’s so lovely to see so many people here today.”

Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Consultant Caroline Bryson added: “They have been a great husband and wife combination and have contributed significantly to obstetrics and gynaecology not just within the South Eastern Trust but across Northern Ireland and wider afield.

“They will be greatly missed as senior members of the team and we wish them all the very best for the future and the next stage of their retirement.”

