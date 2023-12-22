Register
South Eastern Trust health choir fills the air with festive Christmas carols

The ‘Harmony in Health’ Choir, led by Emergency Department Sister, Sarah Gray along with staff from a range of disciplines across the South Eastern Trust, gathered together for an evening of Christmas Carols in the Acute Services Block in the Ulster Hospital.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 14:15 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 14:16 GMT
Staff, patients, families and friends came together to listen to some favourite Christmas Carols that were performed beautifully by the choir.

A generous amount was raised on the evening which will be donated towards Kiwoko Hospital in Uganda, a charity that the Trust has supported for several years. Kiwoko Hospital provides amazing healthcare in a challenging, resource deprived situation.

Members from the Harmony in Health choir display their musical talents with an evening of festive Christmas classics and carols. Pic credit: SEHSCTMembers from the Harmony in Health choir display their musical talents with an evening of festive Christmas classics and carols. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Commenting on the success of the evening, Sarah Gray said: “’It was a delight to be able to join with friends, family and colleagues for a little festive cheer.

“The choir worked so hard to prepare for this event and will now get a well-deserved rest before the next performance.

"Thank you to everyone who helped to make this night so special.”

