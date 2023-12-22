South Eastern Trust health choir fills the air with festive Christmas carols

The ‘Harmony in Health’ Choir, led by Emergency Department Sister, Sarah Gray along with staff from a range of disciplines across the South Eastern Trust, gathered together for an evening of Christmas Carols in the Acute Services Block in the Ulster Hospital.

Staff, patients, families and friends came together to listen to some favourite Christmas Carols that were performed beautifully by the choir.

A generous amount was raised on the evening which will be donated towards Kiwoko Hospital in Uganda, a charity that the Trust has supported for several years. Kiwoko Hospital provides amazing healthcare in a challenging, resource deprived situation.

Members from the Harmony in Health choir display their musical talents with an evening of festive Christmas classics and carols. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Commenting on the success of the evening, Sarah Gray said: “’It was a delight to be able to join with friends, family and colleagues for a little festive cheer.

“The choir worked so hard to prepare for this event and will now get a well-deserved rest before the next performance.