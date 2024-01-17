South Eastern Health Trust have warned patients to assume their appointment is cancelled during strike action

The South Eastern Health Trust has issued advice to patients ahead of strike action by NIPSA on Thursday January 18.

In a statement, the Trust warned patients and visitors: “We are expecting widespread and very significant disruption to all our hospital and community services as a result of the planned industrial action by a number of Trade Unions on Thursday 18 January 2024.

"Urgent and emergency care will continue but all areas of health and social care will be impacted.

"Our message to patients and service users is that you should assume your appointment is cancelled, unless you are contacted by the Trust to advise otherwise.

South Eastern Trust has advised patients of major disruption during strike action on Thursday January 18. Pic credit: NIWD

"Members of the public may experience considerable delays when phoning the hospital switchboard or our wards tomorrow.

"Our Phone First and Walk-In service at the Minor Injury Unit at the Ulster Hospital will not open until 1pm on Thursday January 18.

“If you require urgent medical help, please attend the Emergency Department.

"The Walk-In service only at the Minor Injury Unit will resume at 1pm until 6pm. The Unit will open as normal at 8am on Friday January 19.”

All red flag local anaesthetic plastic procedures and limited ENT and endoscopy procedures will be carried out at the Lagan Valley Day Procedure Centre.

The Ulster Hospital will carry out emergency and urgent surgery only, as well as urgent endoscopy procedures, and caesarean sections.

The Trust also revealed that 676 face-to-face Outpatient appointments have been postponed across all sites.

The Trust added: “All postponed appointments and procedures will be rescheduled as soon as possible.