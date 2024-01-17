Register
BREAKING

Minimal disruption to services in the Lisburn and Castlereagh City area due to adverse weather conditions

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council have stated that there has been little disruption in the city over recent days due to the snow and freezing temperatures.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 17th Jan 2024, 14:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A spokesperson for the council did, however confirm that the golf courses at Aberdelghy and Castlereagh Hills remain closed due to the weather.

"We will continue to monitor operations across the council but to date, the weather has caused minimal disruption to our services,” confirmed the spokesperson.

"Residents can check for any disruptions to services by following us on social media or checking this page on our website which is updated on a regular basis www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/w/adverse-weather.”

Most Popular
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council have said that there has been minimal disruption to services in the city due to the adverse weather. Pic credit: NIWDLisburn and Castlereagh City Council have said that there has been minimal disruption to services in the city due to the adverse weather. Pic credit: NIWD
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council have said that there has been minimal disruption to services in the city due to the adverse weather. Pic credit: NIWD
Read More
PSNI show why Northern Irish motorist was fined and given penalty points for dri...

Whilst many people may face disruption on Thursday January 18 due to strike action by NIPSA, the council has also confirmed that none of their workers are involved in the action and they do not anticipate any impact on services.

"The industrial action planned for 18 January does not include council employees and services are planned to operate as normal,” the spokesperson added.

Related topics:Castlereagh City CouncilLisburnResidents