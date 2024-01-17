Police have shared a photo online of how a driver stopped on a Northern Ireland road was attempting to drive peering through an almost totally obscured windscreen.

The picture, posted online by police on Tuesday night as snow and ice was causing treacherous conditions on many roads, shows the restricted view the motorist would have had through just a small clear patch on the windscreen.

The warning from police is that not only is driving with an obscured windscreen a serious safety issue, the offence can also hit the driver in the pocket.

"Please make sure your windows are cleared of any condensation, ice, snow or anything else that impairs your ability to view the road ahead BEFORE you start your journey,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Police shared this image to show the dangers of driving with a restricted view of the road. Picture: PSNI