PSNI show why Northern Irish motorist was fined and given penalty points for driving with windscreen 'peep hole'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The picture, posted online by police on Tuesday night as snow and ice was causing treacherous conditions on many roads, shows the restricted view the motorist would have had through just a small clear patch on the windscreen.
The warning from police is that not only is driving with an obscured windscreen a serious safety issue, the offence can also hit the driver in the pocket.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Please make sure your windows are cleared of any condensation, ice, snow or anything else that impairs your ability to view the road ahead BEFORE you start your journey,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
"This is the view of one driver stopped in the Lisburn area and now having taken the time to allow the windows to clear is on their way home with an extra three points on their licence and a £65 fine.”