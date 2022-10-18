South Eastern Health Trust holds join covid and flu vaccination clinics

The following vaccinations will be available at the clinics:

· First and second Doses – For those who have not yet received these vaccinations yet (aged 12 years old and over, unless stated as 5 years old and over clinic)

· Booster – For those who have not yet received their first booster (16 years old and over)

Lagan Valley Hospital, Lisburn

· Autumn Booster & Flu Vaccine

Those over 50 years of age will receive their vaccinations from their local GP or Pharmacy.

Advertisement

The vaccination clinics will take place at the Ulster Hospital on Monday October 24, Wednesday October 26, Saturday October 29, and Sunday October 30.

Clinics will also be held at the Lagan Valley Hospital PCCC building on Saturday October 29 and Sunday October 30 from 8am-4pm.