South Eastern Trust brings magic to the stage with ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ pantomime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust is delighted to announce this year’s pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, presented by TLC Creative.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoy an enchanting and fun-filled performance in the Recreation Hall, Quality & Improvement Centre, Trust Headquarters, Ulster Hospital.

Performances will run on Thursday January 23, 2025, at 7:30pm, Friday January 24, 2025, at 7:30pm and Saturday January 25, 2025, at 2pm and 7:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entrance to Trust headquarters is opposite Ruby’s Bar, Dundonald.

It's panto time at the South Eastern Trust. Pic credit: Pixabay

Tickets are now on sale, priced at £9 for adult tickets and £7 for child tickets.

A special discounted family ticket (two adults and two children) is also available. There is a group offer when 10 children’s tickets are purchased, one adult ticket is free. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/south-eastern-health-and-social-care-trust

All proceeds from this magical event will support two incredible causes - the Trust’s Kiwoko Project and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Bring your family and friends to enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with adventure, music and fun.