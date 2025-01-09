South Eastern Trust brings magic to the stage with ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ pantomime

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 9th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust is delighted to announce this year’s pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, presented by TLC Creative.

Enjoy an enchanting and fun-filled performance in the Recreation Hall, Quality & Improvement Centre, Trust Headquarters, Ulster Hospital.

Performances will run on Thursday January 23, 2025, at 7:30pm, Friday January 24, 2025, at 7:30pm and Saturday January 25, 2025, at 2pm and 7:30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entrance to Trust headquarters is opposite Ruby’s Bar, Dundonald.

It's panto time at the South Eastern Trust. Pic credit: PixabayIt's panto time at the South Eastern Trust. Pic credit: Pixabay
It's panto time at the South Eastern Trust. Pic credit: Pixabay

Tickets are now on sale, priced at £9 for adult tickets and £7 for child tickets.

Read More
Daniel takes the plunge in memory of his dad to raise money for Air Ambulance NI

A special discounted family ticket (two adults and two children) is also available. There is a group offer when 10 children’s tickets are purchased, one adult ticket is free. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/south-eastern-health-and-social-care-trust

All proceeds from this magical event will support two incredible causes - the Trust’s Kiwoko Project and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Bring your family and friends to enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with adventure, music and fun.

Related topics:BeanstalkTickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice