South Eastern Trust brings magic to the stage with ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ pantomime
Enjoy an enchanting and fun-filled performance in the Recreation Hall, Quality & Improvement Centre, Trust Headquarters, Ulster Hospital.
Performances will run on Thursday January 23, 2025, at 7:30pm, Friday January 24, 2025, at 7:30pm and Saturday January 25, 2025, at 2pm and 7:30pm.
Entrance to Trust headquarters is opposite Ruby’s Bar, Dundonald.
Tickets are now on sale, priced at £9 for adult tickets and £7 for child tickets.
A special discounted family ticket (two adults and two children) is also available. There is a group offer when 10 children’s tickets are purchased, one adult ticket is free. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/south-eastern-health-and-social-care-trust
All proceeds from this magical event will support two incredible causes - the Trust’s Kiwoko Project and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.
Bring your family and friends to enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with adventure, music and fun.