Daniel takes the plunge in memory of his dad to raise money for Air Ambulance NI

Local man Daniel Jordan, together with family and friends, braved the icy waters at Crawfordsburn at the end of December to raise vital funds for Air Ambulance NI.

Daniel arranged the ‘Polar Bear Plunge’ on December 28 in memory of his father, who would have been 71 that day, to raise money for the Lisburn-based charity that once saved his father’s life.

"The fundraiser was in memory of my father, also called Daniel Jordan, I was named after him,” explained Daniel.

"He was born on December 28,1953 in Drumbo and was one of nine children. He had five kids Jonathan, Ann, Nichola, Daniel and Melissa, as well as lots of grandkids, and one great grand kid.

Local man Daniel Jordan took the plunge to raise funds for charity in memory of his father Daniel. Pic credit: Contributed by Daniel Jordan

"He had a massive heart attack when he was around 60 but he worked on even though everyone told him to retire. Nearly 10 years later he had two more massive heart attacks, which made him give up work and he was always in his garden making it beautiful.

“When he had his third heart attack he needed resuscitated by my sister Nichola’s partner Robert while Nichola rang the ambulance. The Air Ambulance also came. They helped my father so quickly that we had another year with him.

"Our family had another year with him which we couldn't have had thanks to Air Ambulance N.I.”

Sadly Daniel’s father passed away despite the best efforts of the staff at Ward 5D at the Royal Victoria Hospital, who Daniel said had been “amazing”.

Daniel braved the cold water at Crawfordsburn with family and friends to raise money for Air Ambulance NI. Pic credit: Contributed by Daniel Jordan

Following his father’s death, Daniel decided to hold a fundraiser in his memory, something he never thought he would do.

"I never thought I would ever be running a fundraiser in my life but I just had to raise money for Air Ambulance NI,” he continued.

"So very good friend of mine and I had a great idea while we were in 30° heat while on holiday way not do a polar bear plunge? ‘What's the worst can happen’ was said at the time!"

Daniel launched a gofundme page, which can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/page/joanne-hill-1727121485391, and every Sunday he went training with Dunmurry Dippers at Sea Park in Hollywood and Crawfordsburn Beach.

Friends and family took the plunge on December 28 to raise money for Air Ambulance NI. Pic credit: Contributed by Daniel Jordan

"On the day 21 people did the dip and lots of spectators support us, which was great and it was great fun for all involved,” Daniel continued.

"So far we have raised £2,910, with every penny going to Air Ambulance N.I and there is still more to add. The GoFundMe page will be open until the end of January.”

Daniel has been overwhelmed by the support and has thanked everyone who has donated or helped out in any way.

"I can't put into words how much it means to me and my family and friends for the generosity of people for my fundraiser,” Daniel added. “It is a fantastic cause

“Air Ambulance N.I volunteers has been amazing for anything we needed and I can't wait to hand over the money and meet them all."

Daniel would also like to thank the staff at Ward 5D at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Blue Bird Care, and his close friend Joanne Fee for all her help.