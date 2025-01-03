Stephen gets his running shoes on to raise money for Lisburn Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On April 12 at 7am local man Stephen McLoughlin will leave Lisburn Cathedral for a run around the Diocese of Connor - a distance of almost 200 miles, and is inviting anyone to run part, or even all, of the run with him.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My route into running wasn’t out of interest, or even a wish to get fit or lose weight,” explained Stephen.

In April 2022 Stephen had a minor car accident but as a result had an eye examination when it was discovered he had blind spots in his only eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I lost the sight in my left eye 30 years ago with poor sight and understood my sight was deteriorating but it was just something I deal with in life,” he continued. “However when the blind spots were discovered I was advised to stop driving.”

Lisburn man Stephen McLoughlin is gearing up for a run around the Diocese or Connor to raise funds for Lisburn Cathedral. Pic credit: Contributed by Stephen McLoughlin

As someone who loved driving and cars this news was quite a blow but Stephen decided if he couldn’t drive he would run.

So in May 2022 Stephen began the NHS couch to 5k training plan.

"The plan starts with 60 seconds of jogging followed by 90 seconds walking seven times, and I was totally exhausted after the second time through,” he admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I persevered until week five when I was expected to do a 20 minute run with no stopping. his panicked me and I seriously doubted I could do it, but after missing my bus home from Lisburn I decided I would do the run, fully clothed with jeans, coat and a pair of Converse shoes but I ran and I ran with my lungs almost ready to explode - but did it.”

Stephen continued running and has since completed the Belfast, Dublin and London marathons twice, and continues to run to and from work every day.

"I decided I’m not going to break any records, but the beauty of running is the time outside seeing the world around me, the wild flowers, the lovely rain in your face and sometimes a glimpse of the sun. In an age of mental awareness nothing clears your head like a run.”

Lisburn Cathedral celebrated its 400th year last year, and a building of that age is in a constant state of upkeep. The attention at the moment is on the cathedral hall which needs a major renovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Cathedral Church of the Diocese of Connor Stephen decided to do a lap in a bid to do his bit, as well as encouraging others to join in.

To sponsor Stephen’s run visit https://lisburncathedral.churchsuite.com/donate/fund/o7ypgr94.

The run begins in Lisburn and day one on April 12 will go through Belfast, Carrickfergus, Larne to Glenarm (48 miles).

Day two begins in Glenarm at 7am and continues through Waterfoot, Torr’s Head, Ballycastle, Balintoy, White Park Bay to Portbalintrae (49 miles).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day three starts in Portbalintrae 7am and continues to Portrush, Portstewart, Coleraine, Ballymoney, Portglenone to Randalstown (50.5 miles) and day four starts in Randalstown at 7am and continue to Crumlin, Gortnagallon, Glenavy, Lower Ballinderry to Moira roundabout and Moira Road back to Lisburn Cathedral (44.5 miles) finishing at an estimated 6pm on Tuesday April 15.