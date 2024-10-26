South Eastern Trust celebrates AHPs and their vital role in healthcare

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) from the South Eastern Trust came together to celebrate AHP Day with a cuppa and cake.

AHP Day is an opportunity to recognise the vital contributions of AHPs and for teams to connect, reflect and take pride in the essential roles they play in the delivery of Health and Social Care services. South Eastern Trust AHPs range from Dietitians, Occupational Therapists, Physiotherapists, Orthoptists, Podiatrists, Radiographers and Speech and Language Therapists.

This year’s celebration at the South Eastern Trust emphasised several key themes such as reinforced awareness of the vital role each AHP professional plays in delivering exceptional care and improving patient outcomes; and local service achievements showcasing the profound impact AHPs have on patient care and public health initiatives across the region.

Director of Primary Care and Older People, Clare-Marie Dickson said: “Thank you to all AHP’s for your dedication, care and compassion, in fact everything you do every day pushing boundaries and advancing practice.”

Julie Alexander (Asst. Director AHP Workforce), Rebecca Ford (Speech & Language Therapist), Joel Derrick (Physiotherapist), Johnathon Taylor (Asst. Physiotherapist), Susan Robinson (Interim Orthoptic Lead), Clare-Marie Dickson (Director Primary Care and Older People), Joanne Shannon (Asst. Director AHPs), Rebekah Calvert (Dietitian) and Laura McAllister (Occupational Therapist). Pic credit: SEHSCT

Assistant Director, AHP Workforce, Julie Alexander added: “AHP Day is a wonderful opportunity for our AHPs to come together and reflect on the immense value they bring to our healthcare system.

"The skills and expertise that each of these professionals contribute are truly transformative and today is about celebrating that.

“We are proud of the incredible work happening across the South Eastern Trust and this celebration allows us to shine a spotlight on the achievements and dedication of our AHP Teams. It is also a chance to inspire future generations to join this dynamic and rewarding field."