South Eastern Trust Chaplaincy team welcomes President of Methodist Church in Ireland to Ulster Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Chaplaincy Team in the South Eastern Trust was delighted to welcome the President of the Methodist Church in Ireland, Rev Dr John Alderdice, to the Ulster Hospital.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his visit, Dr Alderdice had the opportunity to tour the hospital’s Acute Services Block and Inpatient Ward Block, including the new Sanctuary, which is due to open shortly.

Dr Alderdice met with Jeff Thompson, Assistant Director of Patient Experience and Tony O'Hara, Senior Manager, Patient Experience, along with members of the Trust’s 20-strong Chaplaincy Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This diverse team includes Methodist, Maternity, and Catholic Chaplains, all led by Lead Chaplain, Rev Don Gamble. The Chaplaincy Team plays a vital role in supporting patients, their families, and staff across the South Eastern Trust.

(Left to Right) Jeff Thompson (Assistant Director Patient Experience), The President of the Methodist Church in Ireland, Rev Dr John Alderdice, Rev Don Gamble (Lead Chaplain), Vivienne Manley, and Rev Roy Cooper (Chaplaincy Team). Pic credit: SEHSCT

Dr Alderdice expressed his admiration for the collaborative efforts of the staff, emphasising how they prioritise patient-centred care.

He stated: “It has been great to meet the Chaplains and staff and hear of the work that they are all doing to care for patients.

"It is heartening to see how the South Eastern Trust keeps holistic care at the heart of everything they do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This visit also allowed Dr Alderdice to witness first-hand the crucial role that the Ulster Hospital plays in delivering essential healthcare services to the community.

He was particularly pleased to learn about the training programs for Chaplains through the Internationally Accredited Clinical Pastoral Education Centre.

South Eastern Trust Lead Chaplain, Rev Don Gamble commented: “We were honoured to welcome Dr Alderdice to the Ulster Hospital and to provide him with the opportunity to see the work of Chaplaincy and Patient Experience in the hospital."