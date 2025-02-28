South Eastern Trust hosts sexual health & domestic abuse awareness event in Lisburn

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust's Sexual Health Network, in collaboration with the South Eastern Area Domestic and Sexual Violence Partnership, is hosting a vital event focusing on sexual health and domestic abuse.

Taking place on Thursday March 27, from 9:30am - 1pm at Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn, the event will bring together professionals and stakeholders to discuss key issues in safeguarding and support services.

A highlight of the event will be a keynote address from Jim Gamble, QPM, Chief Executive of Ineqe Safeguarding Group and Independent Safeguarding Children Commissioner for City of London and Hackney, Lambeth and Bromley.

Other important topics to be covered include exploring, acknowledging and understanding trauma resulting from sexual assault and abuse.

The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust's Sexual Health Network, in collaboration with the South Eastern Area Domestic and Sexual Violence Partnership, is hosting a vital event focusing on sexual health and domestic abuse at Lagan Valley Island in Lisburn on March 27. Pic credit: NIWDThe South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust's Sexual Health Network, in collaboration with the South Eastern Area Domestic and Sexual Violence Partnership, is hosting a vital event focusing on sexual health and domestic abuse at Lagan Valley Island in Lisburn on March 27. Pic credit: NIWD
There will be an overview of the Regional Sexual Health Action Plan and a discussion on the Department of Health's Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG) Strategy. Tea, coffee and lunch will be provided. For further details contact [email protected].

