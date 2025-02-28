South Eastern Trust hosts sexual health & domestic abuse awareness event in Lisburn
Taking place on Thursday March 27, from 9:30am - 1pm at Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn, the event will bring together professionals and stakeholders to discuss key issues in safeguarding and support services.
A highlight of the event will be a keynote address from Jim Gamble, QPM, Chief Executive of Ineqe Safeguarding Group and Independent Safeguarding Children Commissioner for City of London and Hackney, Lambeth and Bromley.
Other important topics to be covered include exploring, acknowledging and understanding trauma resulting from sexual assault and abuse.
There will be an overview of the Regional Sexual Health Action Plan and a discussion on the Department of Health's Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG) Strategy. Tea, coffee and lunch will be provided. For further details contact [email protected].