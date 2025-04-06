South Eastern Trust invests £500,000 in new vehicle fleet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The South Eastern Trust has taken delivery of a suite of new replacement vehicles, representing a significant investment of over £500,000.

The new fleet includes three 22 seat buses for service users, three multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) for use by foster families, and two vans for Trust acute services operations.

This investment ensures that the Trust's fleet remains up to date, providing safe and reliable transport for patients, clients and service providers.

South Eastern Trust Deputy Chief Executive & Director of Nursing, Midwifery & Support Services, Dr David Robinson, said: "This is a fantastic development for the Trust, not only in terms of transport but also in enhancing the services we provide to our patients and service users.

Richard Walker (Service Lead, Transport), Dr David Robinson (Deputy Chief Executive & Director of Nursing, Midwifery & Support Services), ), Darren Steele (Transport Operations Manager), Richard Knight (Senior Manager, Security, Transport, Car Parking & Travel Planning) & Glen Fawkes (Asst. Transport Operations Manager). Pic credit: SEHSCT

"These new replacement vehicles will better meet their needs, ensuring comfort and reliability.

"I would like to express my thanks to the Transport Team for their perseverance and patience in prioritising and securing these vehicles, which I understand are to replace old fleet. I look forward to seeing them in operation, making a positive impact across our communities."

Transport Service Lead, Richard Walker highlighted the commitment to sustainability and service excellence, adding: "This substantial investment demonstrates the Trust's dedication to reducing its environmental impact.

"The vehicles are equipped with Euro 6 engines, which are among the most efficient available on the market today.

"More importantly, this initiative reaffirms our commitment to providing safe and dependable transport for our patients and clients and staff."

The introduction of these vehicles reinforces the South Eastern Trust's ongoing efforts to enhance patient and service user experience while ensuring sustainability and efficiency in transport services