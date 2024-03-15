South Eastern Trust launches vital domestic abuse workplace policy to support staff

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event brought together a diverse range of speakers representing the Trust, PSNI, Safeguarding Board NI, Women's Aid, The Rainbow Project, Men's Advisory Project and Trade Unions.

A range of issues were discussed providing advice on services that can be put in place if a staff member discloses that they are being abused, including the role of the PSNI in supporting victims of abuse and advice.

A number of dedicated staff across the Trust have received specialised training to serve as 'Domestic Abuse Champions'. These champions offer peer support, lending a compassionate ear and guiding colleagues who need practical help to ensure their safety and well-being. Sometimes confiding in a colleague can be easier rather than a line manager due to misplaced feelings of self-blame, embarrassment and shame.Trust Chief Executive, Roisin Coulter emphasised the importance of providing support to staff who are the backbone of the Trust.

Detective Inspector Adrian Keon (PSNI), David Cairnduff (Asst. Director Organisation & Workforce Development, South Eastern Trust), Sheila Simons (Chair, South Eastern Area Domestic & Sexual Violence & Abuse Partnership), Roisin Coulter (Chief Executive, South Eastern Trust), Lee Edmonds (Trade Union Secretary) and Lyn Preece (Director of Children's Services & Social Work, South Eastern Trust). Pic credit: SEHSCT

"It is important that we work collectively to maximise our knowledge, skills and resources to help prevent Domestic Abuse, while supporting our staff who may be living with Domestic Abuse,” she said.

"Domestic Abuse knows no boundaries. It affects people from all walks of life and from all cultural and ethnic backgrounds.

"I am committed along with Trust Board to support staff who are experiencing Domestic Abuse. We need to move forward together with a renewed responsibility to support our staff to stay safe."The Director of People and Organisational Development, Claire Smyth stressed: "The Domestic Abuse Workplace Policy reinforces the South Eastern Trust's commitment to address Domestic Abuse, break the cycle of silence and extend a lifeline of support to those in need within the workforce."

