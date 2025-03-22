South Eastern Trust pharmacist awarded honorary senior lecturer title by Queen’s University Belfast

South Eastern Trust, Lead Clinical Education Pharmacist, Niall O’Boyle, has been awarded the title of Honorary Senior Lecturer by the Faculty of Medicine, Health and Life Sciences at Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) in recognition of his outstanding contribution to pharmacy education within the QUB School of Pharmacy.

Niall has been in his current position for the past five years, playing a key role in developing the next generation of pharmacists.

He teaches pharmacy undergraduate students at both QUB and Ulster University, while also facilitating their experiential training programme across the South Eastern Trust. Delighted to receive this award, Niall said: “I am incredibly grateful to have received the title of Honorary Senior Lecturer, Queen’s University Belfast (QUB), in recognition of my contribution to pharmacy education within the School of Pharmacy.

"Within my current role as Trust Lead Clinical Education Pharmacist, I have been fortunate to be able to contribute to the exemplary academic teaching within the School of Pharmacy.

"It has also facilitated hands-on experiential learning within the hospital in order to equip undergraduate pharmacy students with the clinical and professional skills required to excel in modern pharmacy practice.”

Congratulating Niall on his achievement, South Eastern Trust Head of Pharmacy, Jill MacIntyre added: “Niall’s contribution to pharmacy education has been outstanding.

"His commitment to supporting and developing future Pharmacists and healthcare professionals is invaluable and this recognition from Queen’s University Belfast is well deserved.

“Niall’s work in promoting inter-professional education is helping to strengthen collaboration between healthcare professionals, which will ultimately benefit patient care."