South Eastern Trust set to host joint Covid vaccine and flu vaccines next week

The joint vaccine clinics are part of a Northern Ireland-wide drive to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

The following vaccinations will be available at clinics:

The South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust is hosting joint Covid-19 vaccination and Flu clinics in the South Eastern Trust area

· 1st and 2nd Doses – For those who have not yet received these vaccinations yet (aged 12 years old and over, unless stated as 5 years old and over clinic)

· Booster – For those who have not yet received their first booster (16 years old and over)

Advertisement

· Autumn Booster & Flu Vaccine (see below for eligible criteria)

The following groups are eligible to book online or walk in to any of the clinics listed below:

· Eligible Frontline Health and Social Care Staff (Covid and Flu)

· 12 – 17 year olds who have received a Clinical Extremely Vulnerable (CEV) letter from their Doctor (12-15yrs Covid only, 16-17yrs Covid and Flu)

· 12 – 17 year olds who are household contacts to those who are immunosuppressed after receipt of a letter from their Doctor (12-15yrs Covid only, 16-17yrs Covid and Flu)

· 16 – 17 year olds who are carers (Covid and Flu)

Advertisement

· Those who are pregnant

Vaccinations are available for children aged 5 - 11 years old on specific dates listed below, booking is preferable

Those over 50 years of age will receive their vaccinations from their local GP/Pharmacy.

Those attending for vaccination must bring photographic ID or proof of address and where possible a Health and Care number and proof of previous vaccination.

Those under 16yrs old need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian (parent /guardian also requires Photographic ID).

The vaccination clinics will take place at the following locations:

Advertisement

Ulster Hospital

Wednesday 2 November 2022, 8.00am – 6.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block (12 years old and above).

Saturday 5 November 2022, 10.00am – 4.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block (5 years old and above).

Sunday 6 November 2022, 10.00am – 4.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block (12 years old and above).

Lisburn

Saturday 5 November 2022, 10.00am – 3.00pm – Lagan Valley Hospital, PCCC Building (5 years old and above).

Advertisement

Sunday 6 November 2022, 10.00am –3.00pm – Lagan Valley Hospital, PCCC Building (12 years old and above).

Downshire Hospital

Saturday 5 November 2022, 10.00am - 3.00pm, The Great Hall, Downshire Hospital, 53 Ardglass Road, Downpatrick, BT24 7NL (5 years old and above).

There is a walk-in service available at each clinic including 5-11 year olds as well as booking online.

The vaccine clinics come as Robin Swann recently announced the removal of all significant remaining Covid-19 restrictions for visitors in hospitals and hospices.

The Department of Health published its latest visiting guidance for healthcare settings on Thursday, which outlines the return to normal visiting arrangements that were in place prior to the pandemic.

Advertisement

The new guidance on visiting arrangements, “Enabling Safer Visiting”, which was developed in partnership with the Public Health Agency (PHA), will take effect from October 31.