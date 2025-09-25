South Eastern Trust social work staff recognised for excellence at awards ceremony

Social Work staff from the South Eastern Trust have been recognised at the 2025 Professional in Practice (PiP) Awards organised by the Northern Ireland Social Care Council.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prestigious event was held at the Lisburn Civic Centre.

An impressive 30 Social Work staff from the Trust received awards, including 11 staff who achieved the Northern Ireland Consolidation Award and 19 staff who achieved the Northern Ireland Specialist Award in Social Work, an outstanding recognition of their daily commitment to providing high-quality care and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NI Consolidation Award is presented to newly qualified Social Workers, or those re-entering the workforce. It supports the development of in-depth competence to produce well-rounded, confident practitioners.

Specialist Social Work Award Holders - Andrea McGlennon, Ann Newman, Ashley Gilford, Steven White, Megan Ormsby, Emma Edgar, Hannah Roach, Catherine McNiece and Ellen Neill. Pic credit: SEHSCT

The NI Specialist Award in Social Work is presented to Social Workers involved in complex decision-making that requires high levels of professional responsibility and accountability. This award supports practitioners to build specialist knowledge, skills and expertise.

The theme for this year’s ceremony was ‘Belonging in Social Work’.

Speakers reflected on the importance of connection, professional identity and the role of Social Workers in fostering a sense of belonging with service users, carers and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of Children’s Services & Executive Director of Social Work at the South Eastern Trust, Lyn Preece, said: “Congratulations to all the Social Workers recognised at the Professional in Practice Awards.

Consolidation Award Holders – Gillian Moore, Jennifer Hughes, Samantha Craythorne and David Doran. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"Your dedication, compassion and unwavering commitment to supporting others make a lasting difference in people’s lives and in our communities.

“I am delighted to celebrate not only your achievements, but also the profound impact of your practice every day.”

Opening the ceremony, Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Social Care Council, Tracy Reid, said: “I would like to congratulate all of our Social Workers who have achieved a Professional in Practice Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know the hard work that goes into achieving these awards and we know that you couldn’t do it without the support of your family and friends, colleagues and managers. Our thanks go to all of them for supporting you on your journey.

“Their dedication and commitment to their lifelong learning journey in the profession through their practice, energy and passion for supporting those in need of Social Work services in the community, is just wonderful to see.”