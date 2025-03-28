South Eastern Trust social workers honoured at prestigious regional awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The outstanding achievements of Social Work Practitioners in the South Eastern Trust were celebrated at the 2025 Regional Social Work Awards.

The Trust was honoured with the prestigious Nurturing Development Award, with the Aim to Change Team receiving well deserved recognition. Hayley Smith from James Street Family Resource Centre was awarded the esteemed ‘Sunshine Award’.

Hayley’s unwavering dedication and positive outlook were particularly highlighted through mentoring and supporting staff within the team.

Judges praised Hayley, saying: “Her positive influence and contagious enthusiasm for life isn’t construed or manufactured, it is natural and innate. She is the bubbly, bouncy ball of sunshine that all offices need.”

Winner of the Nurturing Development Award, Aim To Change Team, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust with Executive Director of Social Work, Western Trust, Dr Tom Cassidy and Chief Social Worker, Department of Health, Aine Morrison. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Hosted by international award winning Science Communicator, turned musical comedian, Emer Maguire, the awards were presented by the Executive Director of Social Work, Dr Tom Cassidy and the Chief Executive of the Western Trust, Neil Guckian. The Chief Social Worker for Northern Ireland, Aine Morrison, was also there, as well as Chair of the Western Trust, Dr Tom Frawley.

Delighted to receive the ‘Sunshine Award’, Social Worker, Hayley Smith added: “Being recognised in this way is incredibly humbling, but the real reward comes from the work that I do every day, supporting children and families during challenging times.

"Social Work is not just a job to me, it is a passion and I feel privileged to make a difference in people’s lives.

"This award is a reflection of the amazing team I work with and I share this recognition with them.”

Winner of the Sunshine Award, Hayley Smyth, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust with Executive Director of Social Work, Western Trust, Dr Tom Cassidy and Chief Social Worker, Department of Health, Aine Morrison. Pic credit: SEHSCT

South Eastern Trust, Director of Children's Services and Executive Director of Social Work, Lyn Preece described how everyone who took part and were nominated were all winners stating: “I am absolutely delighted, we had over 25 nominations and the South Eastern Trust had finalists in a number of areas and we had two very worthy winners, one is a team award and the other is the ‘Sunshine Award’ for our Social Worker, Hayley Smith.

“Everyone who has been nominated and who has won in their categories are winners.

"We appreciate every single Social Worker in the South Eastern Trust.

"The contribution our Social Workers make is just amazing and it wonderful to be in this position to say how proud I am of all the Social Workers in our Trust.”