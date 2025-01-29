South Eastern Trust staff praised for their ‘resilience and dedication’ during Storm Éowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Chief Executive of the South Eastern Trust, Roisin Coulter, has paid tribute to the hard work of staff, which has been described as nothing short of “extraordinary” during Storm Éowyn.

“Whether it was providing vital services in challenging conditions, maintaining the safety of our facilities or ensuring that those most vulnerable in our community were not at risk, all went above and beyond in ways that will not be forgotten,” she said. As staff assessed the aftermath and began the recovery phase from the storm, heroic stories emerged of staff who went the extra mile for their communities.

Staff came in extra early, including catering staff to open restaurants for somewhere for staff to sit, staff brought food to vulnerable patients without electricity, and Estates staff worked relentlessly across the Trust to ensure sites were safe.

The Community Equipment and Loans Service have been instrumental in the response to the challenges that Storm Éowyn brought across community services.

South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust staff have been thanked for their hard work during Storm Éowyn. Pictured is Peter Gilmore, Estates Operation Manager carrying out maintenance in the electrical plant room. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Director of Primary Care and Older People, Clare-Marie Dickson said: “It has been a huge team effort.

“We want to say a huge thank you to all of our staff who had been involved in the planning for this storm, during and the aftermath of it. I have to say I have been so humbled at the examples of team work right across our services.

“This storm has presented many, many challenges, not least to those staff who have to provide an essential service in the community and there have been heroic stories of how nurses and social care staff have tried to access their clients.

"We have had great support from our community and our partners to enable accessibility to some of the homes.

South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust staff have been thanked for their hard work during Storm Éowyn. Pictured are Locality Managers, Gemma Ferguson and Gillian Quinn loading equipment into their vehicle. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"To actually witness, at first hand, how those staff got equipment to patients and were able to go in and support very vulnerable people in their homes, it has just been a testament to the staff that we have.”

Recognising the efforts of Estates staff, Director of Finance and Estates Wendy Thompson added: "As always, the team remained focus on keeping our service users and staff safe and ensuring disruption to our services was kept to a minimum.

"The team really went above and beyond in such difficult circumstances and we are so grateful to them.”