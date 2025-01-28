The National Trust cleans up after Storm Éowyn wreaks havoc

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Storm Éowyn has caused extensive damage to gardens and estates cared for by the National Trust across Northern Ireland, with thousands of trees toppled.

World-renowned gardens, irreplaceable specimen tree collections and treasured heritage structures cared for by the conservation charity are among those suffering widespread damage from the destructive storm.

Gregor Fulton, Trees and Woodland Adviser for National Trust in Northern Ireland said: "Our ranger and garden teams have been busy assessing the aftermath of the storm, but it's already clear we've lost a large quantity of trees, which is sad, as Northern Ireland is already one of the least wooded parts of Europe.

"Mount Stewart suffered devastating damage with thousands of trees down, and at Rowallane Garden, some of the areas are unrecognisable.

The clean up is underway at National Trust properties across Northern Ireland that were battered by the storm. Pic credit: National Trust

“Many of our trees have veteran qualities and important histories, and they connect us to the people who planted them, as well as playing a vital role in the ecosystems of our landscapes.

"At Castle Ward we have lost a beech tree over 200 years old, several from the historic lime tree walk, and an ancient Yew tree.

"Storm Éowyn reminds us that the world is changing and that we need to adapt the places we care for, to ensure that people and nature can thrive."

Due to the extent of the damage sustained, the conservation charity is now appealing for donations to help with repairing the damage caused by the storms to include tree planting, building repairs https://donate.nationaltrust.org.uk/s/.

Thousands of trees fell during Storm Éowyn, devastating National Trust properties including Mount Stewart, Rownadale Garden. Adress, and Castle Coole. Pic credit: National Trust

Mount Stewart in Co Down was among the worst affected with an initial estimate of upwards of 10,000 trees lost across the more than 900-acre demesne as winds tore through the world-renowned formal gardens surrounding the historic house, extensive estate and woodlands.

In addition to the huge loss of trees at Mount Stewart, visitor and office facilities and the gardener’s bothy were all impacted.

At Rowallane Garden, in Co Down, devastating winds took down over 150 trees.

Among the losses are irreplaceable specimen trees, including some over 250 years old, as well as rare and exotic species and rhododendrons planted by the estate's former owner, Hugh Armytage Moor, in the 1870s.

Rowallane Garden in Saintfield has been left 'unrecognisable' by the storm. Pic credit: National Trust

Many of these trees saw their root plates ripped up, meaning they are lost forever, a heart-breaking blow to Rowallane's unique tree collection and its legacy.

At Derrymore House, The Argory, Ardress in Co Armagh, and Springhill in Co Londonderry fallen trees, damage to fencing and boardwalks and a destroyed glass house are all attributed to Storm Éowyn’s fury. In Co Fermanagh, large trees came down at Castle Coole, Florence Court, and the conifer woodland plantation destroyed at Derryvore near Crom.

Sean Maxwell, Climate and Environment Advisor for the National Trust in Northern Ireland said: “It’s not unusual for Northern Ireland to experience winter storms and we have built up something of a resilience to them, but the severity of Storm Éowyn has proved particularly impactful; with trees uprooted, buildings and infrastructure damaged as well as services closed due to power outages.”

The Trust is advising visitors to sites to check property websites before setting out. Some places remain closed and walking routes may have changed at others.