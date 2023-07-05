Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

South Eastern Trust stalwart, 87-year-old Jimmy Chapman, "epitomises the Health Service values"

As the NHS celebrates its 75th anniversary, the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust is recognising the dedication of one of its stalwarts, 87-year-old Jimmy Chapman.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST

Jimmy has spent the past 28 years of his life carrying out his duties as a Charge Porter in the Lisburn area. He is a key member of staff and is highly thought of by all who meet him on the Lagan Valley Hospital site.

He has witnessed many amazing and historical changes within the Health Service over the years, including the recent opening of the new state of the art Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre which has brought key services that care for the local community together under one roof.

Jimmy was delighted to be awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2022 Queen Honours list for services to health.

Most Popular
Jimmy with previous Trust Chairman, Colm McKenna at the 2018 Chairman’s Awards. Pic credit: SEHSCTJimmy with previous Trust Chairman, Colm McKenna at the 2018 Chairman’s Awards. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Jimmy with previous Trust Chairman, Colm McKenna at the 2018 Chairman’s Awards. Pic credit: SEHSCT

He explained, “I was really pleased that someone had thought that much of me to put me up for the award. I was over the moon that I was recognised in this way, it meant a lot to me and my family.

“I have worked in the Health Service for 28 years now, I started when I was 59 and I just love it, it fills my day with routine and it keeps me busy. I like that.

"I enjoy helping people who need directions or assistance to get to somewhere on site, it’s nice to be able to help get them where they need to be, on time.

"I really enjoy working with the staff, there are so many great people and I have made lots of friendships over the years.

Jimmy with his colleague Valerie who closed Lisburn Health Centre with him. Pic credit: SEHSCTJimmy with his colleague Valerie who closed Lisburn Health Centre with him. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Jimmy with his colleague Valerie who closed Lisburn Health Centre with him. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"I have no thoughts of retiring, I just don’t know what I would do with myself all day, I will keep working as long as I am healthy.”

Read More
A musical evening at First Lisburn to raise funds for NHS charities and RNIB

Jimmy has also been a recipient of the Trust’s Chairman’s awards, winning the ‘Going the Extra Mile’ category in 2018.

Facilities Manager, Jacqueline McComb who works closely with Jimmy added: “Jimmy is a real asset to the health centre, he epitomises the Health Service values, showing care and compassion for staff and patients as he goes about his job every day.”

Related topics:NHSLisburn