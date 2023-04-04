The South Eastern Trust Vaccination Centres are now offering COVID-19 booster vaccinations to those at higher risk of severe COVID-19.

Young people aged between 5 - 17 years old who are immunosuppressed are being offered the booster at Trust Vaccination Centres.

Those who have not yet received their 1st and 2nd doses may also still receive these as part of their primary course.

The Trust’s District Nursing Team will administer vaccines to patients who are housebound due to their medical condition.

SEHSCT launches Spring vaccination proogramme

Those who are 75 years and over and those who are 18 years old and over who are immunosuppressed will be called by their GP to attend for vaccination.

Lead Nurse of the vaccination programme, Kate McGarrigle explained, "Covid-19 continues to be more serious for older people and those with weakened immune systems The level of protection does fade over time which is why booster vaccination is required.

“I welcome the start of the Spring Booster Programme which will help protect those who are the most vulnerable and boost their immunity. I would continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for when they become available."

Online booking is now available at the following link - https://vaccinations.covid-19.hscni.net/booking​

A number of walk-in appointments are also available at the Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre on Saturday April 15m 202 from 10am until 3pm.