Supercar weekend will power into Portstewart

The event will see hundreds of supercars parked up on display, raising funds for two well-loved charities: Air Ambualnce NI and the Eoin Henry Foundation.

It will be a great one for all the family to attend. The Portstewart date coincides with the Red Sails Festival. On Saturday the cars will assemble in the NW200 Pits area on display for the public from 10am until 1pm. Prices for this are £10 per adult, children under 12’s are £5 and under 5’s are free.

On Sunday the cars will be on display in Downpatrick from 10am to 4pm and, as well as seeing the cars, members of the public can book a passenger lap in one of the super cars. Entrance is £20 for adults, £10 for children and passenger laps are £100.

Supercar Sunday is taking place in Portstewart on Saturday, July 30

Tickets for all of the events are encouraged prior to the weekend and can be bought online at www.nisupercarsunday.com

Organiser, Ronan Cunningham said: “This is the third year of Supercar Sunday and it has already raised almost £70k for charity. It offers families a great day out and a chance to see unique vehicles together in the one place.

“The cars will include Lamborghinis, McLarens and Aston Martins to name a few and Ferarri will be out in force with two very special cars, on display and on track on the Sunday. We are also organising a Gala Ball and charity auction at the Slieve Donard in Newcastle on the evening of Saturday, July 30, with fantastic prizes up for grabs.”

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambualnce NI said: “Our charity is very grateful to be the beneficiary of Supercar Sunday for the third year and know this weekend is set to be bigger than ever! The funds raised will help the medical team to fly to future patients who are critically ill or injured. On average, the team are needed twice every day. We are really looking forward to this event.” Steve Henry from the Eoin Henry Foundation said: “We are delighted to be benefiting from this wonderful event and the funds raised will be put to good use to help people affected by cancer.”