Take the plunge at Benone for AWARE NI

Following the success of last year, this exciting charity event returns, incorporating the buzz surrounding the ever-growing trend of sea-swimming alongside the proven benefits of cold water for your physical and mental well-being.

Margaret McCrossan, Community Fundraising Officer at AWARE, said: “With such an amazing reception at last year’s AWARE Sea Splash, we’re delighted to bring it back! Cold water swimming is fantastic for your physical and mental health – improving your circulation, boosting your immune system while releasing endorphins and reducing stress.

“The AWARE Sea Splash also provides the perfect opportunity to meet new people whilst raising funds and awareness of mental health to help others who may be struggling. We’d absolutely love for you to join us on Sunday 11 September!”

Staff and pupils from Limavady Grammar School at last year’s AWARE Sea Splash on Benone Strand

This is a 14+ event which invites people of all swimming abilities to participate, making it the perfect opportunity to have some fun with friends. AWARE will provide lifeguards to ensure group safety and encourage swimmers to stay at a depth they are comfortable with and used to. All funds raised from this event will support those ways of coping. AWARE NI also delivers mental health awareness courses to schools, workplaces, community groups, and hospitals to equip people with the tools they need to best look after their minds.

For information on AWARE’s programmes and support, please go to www.aware-ni.org.