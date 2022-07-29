Local girls in Millennium Forum’s ‘Phantom’

The hugely popular musical runs in the Forum from Wednesday, August 3 to Saturday, August 6 and the ensemble features two north coast participants - Rihanna McGraw and Caitlin Bell-Porter.

The young performers have been working hard at rehearsals and the Phantom cast also had the unique experience to chat to Derry actress Wendy Ferguson from the West End cast of Phantom in London.

The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it.

He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

Tickets are on sale now https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/phantom-of-the-opera/