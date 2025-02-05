Take time to talk at Aware NI’s Lisburn support group

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 5th Feb 2025, 15:16 BST
Aware NI, Northern Ireland’s leading charity for individuals with low mood, depression, anxiety, and bipolar, which has a support group in Lisburn, is emphasising the importance of taking time to talk.

A new survey has revealed the effectiveness of the charity’s peer-led mental health support groups, including the Lisburn Support Group.

The groups provide a safe space for people to share experiences, reduce feelings of isolation, and find hope on their journey to better mental health.

Caroline McLoughlin, Support Services Manager at Aware NI, said: “One in five adults in Northern Ireland experience mental ill-health.

A new survey has shown the benefit of peer support groups. Pic credit: Aware NIplaceholder image
A new survey has shown the benefit of peer support groups. Pic credit: Aware NI

"Our peer-led groups, like the one in Lisburn, provide a welcoming and judgment-free environment where people can talk about their mental health challenges and learn positive coping strategies.

"Aware NI's Lisburn Support Group provides a lifeline to people who may feel isolated and overwhelmed by their mental health struggles.

"Our support groups are free to attend, have no waiting list, and are open to anyone 18 and over.

"We would encourage anyone feeling alone and struggling with their thoughts and feelings to come to one of our support groups. It could change your life."

Testimonial feedback from the survey shared the individual transformative impact with one respondent saying: “Attending the group has really helped me feel more accepted by other people and helped motivate me to try and do better at working toward making my life more like how I want it to be.”

The Lisburn Support Group meets weekly on Thursday at Bridge Community Centre at 7.30pm, providing vital support for individuals living with mental ill-health.

